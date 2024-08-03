TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer hits guardrail; plummets down 50-foot embankment in Pennsylvania 

By Dana Guthrie -
Crews work to bring up a crashed tractor-trailer that plummeted down a 50-foot embankment in York County. (Photo courtesy PennDOT)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. —A tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment off Interstate 83 in York County Thursday morning after running through a guard rail, according to PennDOT. 

According to local media, emergency crews responded to the crash in the southbound lanes just after Exit 10 in Springfield Township around 8:50 a.m. 

The tractor-trailer hit the side of the bridge overpass, drove through the guard rail and crashed approximately 50 feet down an embankment. 

Local media said the driver was trapped in the tractor-trailer before he was rescued and transported to the hospital. 

A photo from the scene taken right after the crash happened shows skid marks leading up to the broken guard rail. 

No information regarding the trucking company or the driver’s name has been released. 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

