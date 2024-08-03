Major accident in California causes traffic nightmare

TRACY, Calif. — First responders were busy in San Joaquin County, Calif. on Friday morning thanks to a pair of big rigs.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving two big rigs, with one of them being fully involved. No injuries have been reported. The location of the accident was in Tracy near Patterson Pass Road according to media reports in the area.
The incident caused major delays westbound 580 east of International Parkway, which authorities closed while crews were on scene to clear the accident and begin their investigation as well as “mitigate any threats.”
Cal Trans and California Highway Patrol are on scene as well.
All lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m. local time according to the reports.
