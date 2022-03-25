Tractor-trailer hits storm chaser during tornado

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A storm chaser’s vehicle was hit by tractor-trailer that was blown off the road by winds from a tornado crossing a highway east of Round Rock, Texas, on Monday.

The incident was caught on video by a storm chaser, as vehicle was pulled and stopped off the highway. The video shows the tractor trailer come from behind the vehicle, falling on its side and skidding as a man’s voice says, “holy crap” and then an expletive.

The truck would skid on its side and eventually stop with the driver’s side facing toward the sky.

The video then cuts to good Samaritans around the vehicle assisting a man climbing out of the driver’s side window. It then cuts to a similarly dressed man lying on the ground, conscious.

According to the video’s description on YouTube, there was a driver and a passenger. The driver of the tractor trailer appeared to be “OK” according to the description, but the passenger “suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital.”

The storm chaser, Brandon Clement, was not reported to be injured nor were any passengers in the vehicle if there were any.