Tractor-trailer hits toll booth, injures toll collector

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two toll booths lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after a tractor-trailer crashed into a toll booth July 29.
WCHS reports that a tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load knocked over a toll booth while using the wrong lane around 7 a.m.
Executive Director of West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller said that there was a lane for oversized trucks at the toll plaza, but the tractor-trailer driver attempted to use another lane, believing their load would fit and ended up hitting the toll booth.
A toll collector was inside the booth that that the tractor-trailer hit. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.