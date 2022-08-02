Western Star introduces newest of X-series trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Western Star has introduced the latest addition to its X-Series, the all-new Western Star 57X.

“With the addition of the 57X, Western Star’s new X-Series now rises to the next level,” David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Daimler Truck North America, said. “While the 47X and 49X serve the vocational customer, the 57X was conceived, designed and engineered specifically for owner-operators and small fleets looking for a truck that provides the safety, efficiency, durability and prestige that only Western Star can deliver.”

Increase in efficiency

“The 57X is 5.8% more fuel-efficient than its predecessor, the 5700XE, while delivering legendary Western Star dependability and productivity,” a news release stated.

The 57X gives owners a choice of Detroit engine models. The DD13 Gen 5, DD15 Gen 5 and DD16 engines all deliver proven maximum on-highway performance and fuel economy.

The 57X is available with Detroit Powertrain components including Detroit DT12 Direct or Overdrive AMT transmissions, which reduce fuel consumption and increase efficiency while improving shifting and reducing wear.

Intelligent Powertrain Management anticipates terrain and adjusts to road conditions to further maximize efficiencies.

Available Detroit front steer and high-speed ratio rear tandem axles also contribute to fuel efficiency and performance while reducing maintenance.

The powertrain efficiency is complemented by new aerodynamic improvements to the cab and chassis that help the 57X log mile after mile with less fuel consumption:

New aerodynamic hood and bumper with air ducts.

Roof and chassis fairings for the Day Cab, 60-inch and 72-inch Mid Roof.

Chassis side fairings with flexible skirts specifically designed to fill the gaps between cab and chassis.

Aerodynamic roof fairing or adjustable aerodynamic deflector for day cab.

24-inch sleeper side extenders (12-inch for day cabs).

Optimized drive wheel fairings smooth the air flow as it passes the trailer.

FlowBelow mold-in color drive wheel covers.

Equipped with best-in-class technology

“The new 57X is equipped with industry-leading safety and connectivity features designed to protect the driver, pedestrians and other motorists, while providing the operator with crucial, real-time information about the vehicle which helps minimizing insurance costs and downtime fixing accident-related repairs,” according to the news release.

Production is planned to begin in early Q1 2023 at DTNA’s Cleveland (N.C.) Truck Manufacturing Plant.

For more information, visit WesternStarTrucks.com.