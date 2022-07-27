Fecal fiasco: Tractor-trailer loaded with human feces rolls over in Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker hauling human waste rolled over while navigating a turn Tuesday in Michigan.
According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services’ Facebook page, the driver was able to escape the crushed cab with help from passersby.
The tanker was carrying a full load of human waste sludge from the South Haven sewer treatment plant.
“Fortunately, none of the contents spilled out of the tanker which had to be off-loaded,” the Facebook post stated.
Traffic was rerouted at the busy intersection by South Haven Police Department with assistance from the Bangor Police Department and City of South Haven Board of Public Works.
