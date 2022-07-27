TheTrucker.com
Fecal fiasco: Tractor-trailer loaded with human feces rolls over in Michigan

By The Trucker News Staff -
Fecal fiasco: Tractor-trailer loaded with human feces rolls over in Michigan
No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker hauling human waste rolled over while navigating a turn Tuesday in Michigan. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)
A tractor-trailer driver hauling human waste escaped serious injury Tuesday after he failed to navigate a turn in South Haven, Michigan. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker hauling human waste rolled over while navigating a turn Tuesday in Michigan.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services’ Facebook page, the driver was able to escape the crushed cab with help from passersby.

The tanker was carrying a full load of human waste sludge from the South Haven sewer treatment plant.

“Fortunately, none of the contents spilled out of the tanker which had to be off-loaded,” the Facebook post stated.

Traffic was rerouted at the busy intersection by South Haven Police Department with assistance from the Bangor Police Department and City of South Haven Board of Public Works.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

