Tractor-trailer part of multi-vehicle I-90 crash that killed 2

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. —Two people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and five passenger vehicles on Interstate-90.
New York State Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in the town of Guilderland, New York, just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
A preliminary investigation determined one tractor-trailer and five passenger vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred in the area of mile marker 151.5 eastbound, between Exit 24 (Albany) and Exit 25 (Schenectady).
New York state troopers have confirmed two fatalities at the scene as well as multiple injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All eastbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 25 (Schenectady) until accident reconstruction is completed.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
