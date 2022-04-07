Tennessee releases transportation improvement plan for 2023-25

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato has released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program, featuring just over $3.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 58 individual project phases in 34 counties across the state.

The program supports Lee’s first executive order by funding work on 22 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Lee said. “In addition to core transportation program funding, we’ve added $519 million in general fund dollars for new transportation investments supporting job creation in Tennessee.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 34 structures in 17 counties. Nine of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 25 on local roads.

The comprehensive program also continues to build on the IMPROVE Act’s progress, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 92 of the 962 projects identified in the 2017 legislation. And through the general fund allocation to the department, three programs supporting 22 additional projects are funded in the state budget.

Construction will begin in financial year 2023 on several critical transportation projects across the state:

Knox – Blount Counties, Relocated Alcoa Highway (SR 115/US 129)

Hamilton County, I-75 Interchange Modification at Hamilton Place Mall

Davidson County, Nolensville Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (SR 11/US 31A)

Trousdale County, North of SR 10 to near Cedar Bluff Road Intersection (SR 141)

Benton County, Camden Bypass to Tennessee River (SR 1/US 70)

Haywood County, SR 194 (Blue Oval City)

Besides the 2023 budgeted program, partial plans for 2024 and 2025 are included for planning. The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion through our HELP & Incident Management Programs. It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties supporting both rural and urban transit services throughout Tennessee.

A complete list of projects and programs funded can be viewed through the 2023-2025 three-year multimodal program on the TDOT website.