Tractor-trailer strikes, seriously injures teen exiting school bus in Gray, Maine

GRAY, Maine — A tractor-trailer struck a teenager who was getting off the school bus on Tuesday, May 30, in Gray, Maine.
According to police, the male student is in serious condition at a local hospital.
Police said the student had just exited the bus, which was parked along Route 100, when a big rig traveled around the corner and failed to stop in time.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that the bus’s lights and stop arms were activated before and during the crash.
The semi-truck is owned by Bard Trucking in Farmington, Maine, which declined to comment to wgme.com.
The Maine State Police are investigating.
Michael Dolores’s to the student who was hit by the truck DOT needs to find some way to take these schools buses off the main highways when they’re dropping students and put them Where the students don’t have to run around the bus to cross over a busy street Student shouldn’t have to be making life threatening decisions to run out in front of a bus to cross over the street These buses should be stopping at some type of crosswalk light or something keep these students safe This is got to stop I live in Pensacola Florida and we see the school buses stopping in the middle of busy streets thoroughfares and students run around the bus run across the street cause some people just don’t stop We need to get a better handle on this