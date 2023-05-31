White House breaks down infrastructure spending, including benefits to trucking industry

WASHINGTON — The White House has released the latest numbers on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law spending.

So far, more than $220 billion in funds have been made available for more than 32,000 specific projects across more than 4,500 communities in all 50 states, D.C. and territories, according to a White House news release.

Projects include money for truck parking and major infrastructure improvements that will be of direct benefit to the trucking industry.

Below is a breakdown of some of the top projects across the nation.

CALIFORNIA

To date, $20 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to California with more than 910 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $15.1 billion has been announced for transportation — to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In California, there are 1,536 bridges and more than 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to transportation officials. Based on formula funding alone, California is expected to receive approximately $28.2 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $11.1 billion has been announced in California for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$10.3 billion in highway formula funding and $1.1 billion in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$119.6 million through the RAISE program, $150 million through the INFRA program, and $25 million through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Palm Avenue/Interstate 805 Bridge

The Department of Transportation has awarded the City of San Diego $24 million to rehabilitate and preserve the 50-year-old Palm Avenue overcrossing bridge in San Diego. This bridge is a key connector for the Otay-Mesa-Nestor community and is only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

An estimated 38,160 vehicles per day cross this bridge every day, and this project will reduce traffic delays and increase freight

movement, while reducing long-term maintenance costs, transportation officials said.

The project sponsors estimate this project will create more than $30 million in benefits from reduced congestion and traffic delays.

Otay Mesa Port of Entry Expansion

The Department of Transportation awarded $150 million to the California Department of Transportation, an investment that will strengthen the supply chain by constructing a new road and Port of Entry facility at Otay Mesa, according to transportation officials. The new Port of Entry will provide an alternative for nearly 3,600 trucks that cross the existing Otay Mesa and Tecate Ports of Entries daily, which are operating at capacity.

The project facilitates freight movement across borders with destinations at nearby distribution centers and warehouses, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and the Inland Empire’s mega-distribution centers in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The project sponsor will establish a local hire agreement targeting disadvantaged groups, as well as a pre-apprenticeship program.

FLORIDA

To date, $9.2 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Florida with more than 340 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $6.7 billion has been announced for transportation — to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In Florida, there are 408 bridges and more than 3,564 miles of highway in poor condition.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to transportation officials. Based on formula funding alone, Florida is expected to receive approximately $13.3 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $5.3 billion has been announced in Florida for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$5.1 billion in highway formula funding and $105.3 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$85.8 million through the RAISE program and $27 million through the INFRA program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

I-4 West Central Florida Truck Parking Facility

The $15 million grant from the Department of Transportation will help build a new truck parking facility with about 120 spaces, electric charging stations, and pedestrian infrastructure to access nearby amenities. This corridor between Tampa and Orlando carries an average of 18,000 trucks daily, but currently lacks sufficient parking.

The facility will be connected to Florida’s Department of Transportation Truck Parking Availability System in order to help drivers identify available parking locations more quickly. By providing reliable parking capacity, the project improves safety for tired drivers and makes supply chain movement more efficient.

MicroFreight approach for safer streets

The Department of Transportation has awarded more than $1.9 million to the Miami-Dade County to introduce a platform of integrated data sensors and digital infrastructures systems to enable and scale safe, zero-emission last-mile freight and goods deliveries in Miami-Dade County.

NEW JERSEY

To date, $5.6 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to New Jersey with more than 120 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $4.4 billion has been announced for transportation — to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In New Jersey, there are 502 bridges and more than 3,995 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to transportation officials. Based on formula funding alone, New Jersey is expected to receive approximately $8.1 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $3.2 billion has been announced in New Jersey for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$2.7 billion in highway formula funding and $492.2 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$25 million through the RAISE program and $26 million through the INFRA program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Route 7 drainage improvements

The Department of Transportation awarded $26 million in funding to Hudson County to make drainage improvements on approximately two miles on Route 7, including raising the roadway, adding pump stations, raising and improving a bridge approach and installing new pipes, inlet structures, outfalls, and flood walls.

This roadway is subject to chronic flooding which often causes roadway closure and detour, compromises the safety of the travelers on the roadway, disrupts normal traffic flow and contributes to pavement deterioration, according to transportation officials.

By raising the roadway and improving the drainage, the project addresses safety issues that occur in wet or icy road conditions from flooding and avoids closure and detour during extreme weather events for drivers.

NEW YORK

To date, $10.9 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to New York with over 269 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $9 billion has been announced for transportation — to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In New York, there are 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, transportation officials said. Based on formula funding alone, New York is expected to receive approximately $13.6 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $5.4 billion has been announced in New York for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$4.6 billion in highway formula funding and $817.9 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$59.2 million through the RAISE program, $110 million through the INFRA program, and $959.3,000 through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Kensington Expressway

The Department of Transportation awarded $55 million to the New York State Department of Transportation to cap approximately 4,100 feet of the NYS Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) and create a continues greenspace to reestablish community.

The project will also provide for a safer alternative for crossing the east-west connection, according to transportation officials. The aim of the project is to restore community cohesiveness, create equity and spur new business activity.

Hunts Point Terminal redevelopment

The US Department of Transportation awarded a $110 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to New York City to support the redevelopment of the Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market intermodal facility with expanded refrigerated warehouse space and electric vehicle charging stations for trucks and cars.

The new Produce Market will be an approximately 1 million square-foot state-of-the-art intermodal facility with approximately 824,600 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space with solar panels or a green roof. The project will boost the economy by improving one of the largest food distribution centers in the country, according to transportation officials.

It will make the operation safer by separating vehicular, truck, rail and pedestrian circulation and expanding truck queuing and parking areas within the facility. With the new facility, diesel-powered truck refrigeration units will no longer idle on site, resulting in emissions reductions, according to officials.

OHIO

To date, $7.1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Ohio with more than 280 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $5.9 billion has been announced for transportation – to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and more than 4,925 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, transportation officials said. Based on formula funding alone, Ohio is expected to receive approximately $9.9 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $3.9 billion has been announced in Ohio for roads, bridges, roadway safety, and major projects.

This includes:

$5 billion in highway formula funding and $208.6 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$52.9 million through the RAISE program and $127.1 million through the INFRA program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Brent Spence Bridge

The Department of Transportation awarded $250 million for the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio through the Mega Grant Program, part of a total investment of $1.6 billion from the infrastructure law to build a new companion bridge and rehabilitate an existing bridge along a major freight corridor on Interstate 75.

Economic officials say the bridge is a vital economic connection that carries a large amount of commuter traffic and more than $400 billion in freight movement annually. This project will contribute to mobility, freight movement and supply chains nationwide.

PENNSYLVANIA

To date, $8.9 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Pennsylvania with more than 265 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $6.5 billion has been announced for transportation – to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In Pennsylvania, there are 3,353 bridges and more than 7,540 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to transportation officials.

Based on formula funding alone, Pennsylvania is expected to receive approximately $13.2 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges

So far, $5.2 billion has been announced in Pennsylvania for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$4.4 billion in highway formula funding and $706.8 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$36.3 million through the RAISE program, $20.3 million through the INFRA program, and $69 million through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676)

The Department of Transportation awarded $1.8 million to The City of Philadelphia to study the feasibility of constructing a cap across the Vine Street Expressway to reconnect the historical Chinatown community. Funds will go towards feasibility studies, engineering designs as well as community capacity building, according to transportation officials.

Tioga Marine Terminal enhancement

The Department of Transportation awarded $20.3 million to the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority to construct a 100,000 square-foot warehouse with rail access, employee parking and loading docks and modernize other features. This project with increase the port’s capacity, reduce truck congestion, facilitate the movement of goods and improve air quality in nearby underserved communities, transportation officials said.

TEXAS

To date, $15 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Texas with over 589 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $12.6 billion has been announced for transportation — to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

In Texas, there are 818 bridges and over 19,440 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to transportation officials.

Based on formula funding alone, Texas is expected to receive approximately $27.5 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

So far, $10.7 billion has been announced in Texas for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects.

This includes:

$10.5 billion in highway formula funding and $230.7 million in dedicated formula funding for bridges in 2022 and 2023.

$101.6 million through the RAISE program and $25 million through the INFRA program in 2022 and 2023.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT

Anzaldúas Bridge Expansion Project

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded a $25 million grant to build commercial inspection facilities at the Anzaldúas Land Port of Entry, including inspection booths and docks, equipment, roadway, parking, and sidewalks.

The project will improve current southbound facilities and construct northbound facilities. Upgrading the Anzaldúas Bridge crossing to full service will address system vulnerabilities, improve travel time reliability, and increase economic competitiveness for commercial freight traffic crossing the border. The project also establishes Non-Intrusive Inspection technologies and innovative inspection design to improve safety and efficiency.