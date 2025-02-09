Tractor-trailers goes up in flames in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — The Cortlandville Fire Department is investigating a report of a tractor-trailer on fire on Friday.
Firefighters were called to Burtons Logging on Fisher Ave in Cortlandville,for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire on Friday at approximately 8 p.m.
The Cortlandville Fire Department says the fire was contained to a single truck with no extension to other cars or buildings, according to WSYR in Syracuse, N.Y.
No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and this is an ongoing story. There is no additional information available at this time.