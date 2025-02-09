TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailers goes up in flames in Cortlandville

By Dana Guthrie -
New York Firefighters respond to a tractor-trailer fire in Cortlandville. (Photo courtesy Cortlandville FIre Department)

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y.   The Cortlandville Fire Department is investigating a report of a tractor-trailer on fire on Friday.

Firefighters were called to Burtons Logging on Fisher Ave in Cortlandville,for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire on Friday at approximately 8 p.m.

The Cortlandville Fire Department says the fire was contained to a single truck with no extension to other cars or buildings, according to WSYR in Syracuse, N.Y.

No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and this is an ongoing story. There is no additional information available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

