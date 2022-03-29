Traffic shifts scheduled to resume work on Tri-State Tollway interchange project

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Traffic shifts on Interstate 57 have begun as roadway bridge work resumes on I-57 over the CSX Railroad.

The work is part of the final year of construction to complete the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 294)/I-57 Interchange Project.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to changes in traffic patterns and construction throughout the construction season.

Up-to-date information regarding closures will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert.

All work is weather dependent.

Work in 2022 includes the completion of the ramp connecting northbound I-294 to northbound I-57, the two ramps carrying southbound I-57 to I-294 and work to widen the CSX Railroad Bridge on I-57. In addition, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has roadway resurfacing work scheduled to begin on I-57 later this year.

Weather permitting, this week on I-57 overnight lane closures will be scheduled between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. with traffic reduced to a single lane at midnight. Up to three nights of closures will be needed to shift traffic. In addition, closures of the ramps carrying southbound I-57 to 147th Street and 147th Street to northbound I-57 will be needed. Each ramp requires only one night of closures. No detours will be posted.

The shifts are needed for work to widen the bridges over the railroad. After the shifts are put in place, traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration into summer.

Maps and construction information about the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) I-57 Interchange Project is available in the Project’s section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

This work is part of the second phase of the I-294/I-57 Interchange Project, which includes building four new ramps to connect southbound I-57 to I-294 and 294 to northbound I-57, including the flyover ramp bridge. The flyover ramp bridge will carry traffic from southbound I-57 to southbound I-294 and from 147th to southbound I-57.

The multi-span structure will be 2,649 feet long with a bridge deck approximately 16 feet above I-294 and 17 feet above I-57.

Interchange construction is scheduled to be complete this year.

Additional work on this project includes the reconstruction of the I-57 median and the widening of the I-57 mainline, as well as drainage improvements, erosion and sediment control, retaining wall and bridge construction.

The $719 million I-294/I-57 Interchange Project is funded by the IDOT and the Illinois Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.

The new interchange is improving travel by providing customers with completed access between the two interstates. For the first time, the new I-294/I-57 Interchange provides motorists with access between I-294 and I-57, including a new interchange at 147th Street. The complete interchange will reduce congestion on local routes, enhance economic development and improve regional mobility. The all-electronic interstate-to-interstate connection better serves commuters and freight operators while opening access for local communities.