Police identify suspect in shooting of tow truck driver on I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The suspect accused of shooting a tow truck driver multiple times on March 25 on Interstate 70 has been identified as Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri.
Jackson was taken into custody shortly after the incident and incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the formal charges of:
- Attempted Murder
- Aggravated Battery
- Neglect of a Dependent
- Carrying a Handgun with No License
- Conversion (theft of the tow truck)
The victim was Mathew Roberts, 38, was operating a tow truck for Curtis Wrecker Service out of Stilesville, Indiana. Roberts is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Prior to the shooting, investigators determined the vehicle Jackson was driving became disabled with a flat tire. He called the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post to request assistance finding a tow truck.
Indiana State Police contacted Curtis Wrecker Service who responded to help. Once on scene and after the disabled vehicle was loaded onto the tow truck, Jackson allegedly shot Roberts multiple times before fleeing the scene in the tow truck.
