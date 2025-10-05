Train crashes with semi stuck on tracks in Georgia

CONYERS, Ga. — No injury was reported after a train crashed into a semi truck stuck on tracks in Conyers, Ga., accoarding to local police via a Facebook post.
Conyers police posted that at approximately 6:30 pm, on Friday evening, a CSX train collided with a semi truck that became stuck on the railroad tracks near Rockbridge Road and Green Street.
“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported,” the post stated.
Emergency crews responded and authorities closed off roads for necessary cleanup and investigation.
