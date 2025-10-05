TheTrucker.com
Train crashes with semi stuck on tracks in Georgia

By Bruce Guthrie -
Train crashes with semi stuck on tracks in Georgia
No injuries were reported in a train crash wth a semi in Georgia (Courtesy Conyers Police)

CONYERS, Ga. — No injury was reported after a train crashed into a semi truck stuck on tracks in Conyers, Ga., accoarding to local police via a Facebook post.

Conyers police posted that at approximately 6:30 pm, on Friday evening, a CSX train collided with a semi truck that became stuck on the railroad tracks near Rockbridge Road and Green Street.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported,” the post stated.

Emergency crews responded and authorities closed off roads for necessary cleanup and investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

