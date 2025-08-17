Train hits trailer stuck on Texas tracks

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The city of Brownsboro, Texas had an interesting Friday afternoon. According to reports from local news outlets including KLTV, the city announced an incident involving a train and an 18-wheeler around noon on Friday.

According to Brownsboro Fire Rescue, the truck was stuck on the tracks.

“Union Pacific had come out and inspect the tracks,” says Chief Scott Myntti.

Robynn Tysver with Union Pacific said the train struck the trailer of the 18-wheeler while it was on the tracks. Myntti said the trailer’s back brakes had stuck.

As of 3:45 p.m., all lanes on State Highway 31 and FM 314 were cleared.

“We work really well with the Brownsboro Fire Department they’re great support for us, so we call them and they come out and help assist us with the traffic control,” says Chief Scott Myntti.

Tysver said neither the truck driver nor the train crew were injured.

“Thank God I’m still here to tell it,” said Orlando Brizula, the truck driver, through a translator. “It happened so fast. When I got to the tracks, I just hit the brakes to slow down, and they locked up and wouldn’t release. I was there for about four or five minutes when the alarm started ringing. I saw that the barriers had come down, so I got out of the truck. and the train came along and just took it.”

Myntti said the driver was out of the truck when the impact occurred.

Investigators were on scene as of about 1:50 p.m.

“It could have been really costly,” says Myntti. “We we got lucky that the train didn’t derail because all those cars were full of diesel, so yeah, we got really lucky.”