Training program at Fort Bliss helps military members transition to jobs in civilian life

EL PASO, Texas — Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) recently honored the inaugural graduating class of the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program. The 12-week training program at Fort Bliss, the first-of-its-kind on-base diesel and commercial technician career skills program in U.S. Army history, leads directly to employment for military members that are transitioning to civilian life.

“This is an important day for the Army,” said Col. Stuart James, garrison commander at Fort Bliss. “It is critical that we take care of the men and women who have selflessly taken care of our country. We need to take care of the soldiers not only when they are in the Army but when they leave. To have partners like Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute help our transitioning service members succeed in their next career is wonderful.”

The service members who completed the program were honored at a ceremony at Fort Bliss on April 1. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) addressed the graduates, thanking them for their service to the country and noting that they will continue to serve society in their new careers. Executives from Premier Truck Group and UTI were also in attendance.

“It’s a privilege to be here, to congratulate these eight graduates in person and to thank you for the service you’ve provided our country,” Escobar said. “You are truly our nation’s greatest assets. When service members leave the military after they have given their all to our nation, we haven’t done enough as a country to provide these tremendous men and women the opportunity to use their incredible skills in the private sector and in our economy, so I am so grateful for collaborations like this that provide solutions to challenges we can’t solve on our own.’

The Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program is tuition-free for military service members and features an on-base curriculum with hands-on technical training that meets Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines. The training focuses on diagnostic paths and service technologies unique to Premier Truck Group. The program’s next session will start April 19.

“It is our honor to hire our nation’s heroes,” said Rich Shearing, president of Premier Truck Group. “Our partnership with UTI and the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss gives us the opportunity to support service members in learning the skills to transition directly into rewarding civilian careers. We are pleased to offer immediate employment to these and future graduates from the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program.”

The eight graduating students from the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program at Fort Bliss will join the ranks of Premier Truck Group’s nearly 1,800 employees, including some 600 technicians.

The following service members earned a Systems Certified Daimler Truck North America credential and will be working at Premier Truck Group:

Cameron Champraya, who will work in Salt Lake City, Utah;

Donald Ford, who will work in Twin Falls, Idaho;

Hannah McMullin, who will work in Fort Worth, Texas;

Hien Tran, who will work in Chattanooga, Tennessee;

Ivan Perez, who will work in St. George, Utah;

Mark Lopez, who will work in Amarillo, Texas;

Timothy Phillips, who will work in North Dallas, Texas; and

Tyler Walker, who will work in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to celebrate the first graduating class of the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program,” said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. “This program is part of UTI’s deep and long-standing commitment to serve and support our country’s veterans through quality education in partnership with industry.”

For more information about the program, call 915-471-6351 or email [email protected].