Transport of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has begun

MAD RIVER, Calif. – The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree began its journey on Oct. 23 from the Mad River Ranger District of the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C., following its harvesting.

According to a news release, the harvest ceremony included brief remarks by USDA Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners, as well as a blessing by the Lassic Band of Wylacki-Wintoon Family Group Inc.

The “People’s Tree” was harvested using a two-person crosscut saw, which celebrates decades of U.S. Forest Service crosscutting tradition.

A Kenworth T680 Next Generation will transport the 84-foot White Fir, nicknamed “Sugar Bear,” to a full slate of community celebrations during a 3,300-mile journey from Northern California to Washington, D.C.

“Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree” is the tour theme.

System Transport, the official designated tour carrier, is using its new T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-inch mid-roof sleeper to carry the special tree.

The community celebrations take place from Oct. 29 – Nov. 16 throughout California and across the U.S., culminating with the official tree lighting on the West Lawn in early December. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with 15,000 handmade ornaments created by Californians.

Below is the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule: