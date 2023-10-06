US transportation unemployment on the rise

WASHINGTON — The unemployment rate in the U.S. transportation sector was 4.9% (not seasonally adjusted) in September 2023, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In September 2023, the transportation sector unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points from 4.3% in September 2022 and was above the pre-pandemic September 2019 level of 3.3%.

Unemployment in the transportation sector reached its highest level during the COVID-19 pandemic (15.7%) in May 2020 and July 2020.

Unemployment in the transportation sector was higher than overall unemployment. BLS reports that the U.S. unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, in September 2023 was 3.6% or 1.3 percentage points below the transportation sector rate. Seasonally adjusted, the U.S. unemployment rate in September 2023 was 3.8%.

Seasonally adjusted, employment in the transportation and warehousing sector rose to 6,702,400 in September 2023 — up 0.1% from the previous month but down 0.3% from September 2022. Employment in transportation and warehousing grew 17.4% in September 2023 from the pre-pandemic September 2019 level of 5,709,200.

By mode, the seasonally adjusted numbers are:

Air transportation rose to 552,200 in September 2023 — up 0.9% from the previous month and up 7.6% from September 2022.

Truck transportation rose to 1,584,500 in September 2023 — up 0.6% from the previous month but down 0.9% from September 2022.

Transit and ground passenger transportation fell to 433,800 in September 2023 — down 1.2% from the previous month but up 4.2% from September 2022.

Rail transportation rose to 150,400 in September 2023 — up 0.1% from the previous month and up 2.2% from September 2022.

Water transportation fell to 68,700 in September 2023 — down 0.1% from the previous month but up 4.2% from September 2022.

Pipeline transportation rose to 48,500 in September 2023 — up 0.8% from the previous month and up 0.6% from September 2022.

Warehousing and storage fell to 1,884,100 in September 2023 — down 0.2% from the previous month and down 3.3% from September 2022.