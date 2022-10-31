TravelCenters of America opens 4 new stores, announces enhancements to others

WEST LAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has announced a major network expansion and guest experience updates, including the opening of four new travel centers, the planned opening of four additional locations by the end of 2022 and the completed enhancements of over 50 travel centers as part of a site upgrade plan announced last year.

“The four recent travel center openings, three of which are company owned and operated and one of which is franchised, increase TA’s nationwide network of travel centers to 280, including 41 franchise sites,” a news release stated.

The new sites include:

TA, Cuba, Missouri, formerly Midwest Travel Center.

TA Express, Fair Play, South Carolina, formerly Carolina’s Travel Center.

TA Express, Statesboro, Georgia, newly built company owned site.

TA Express, Riverton, Illinois, newly built franchised site.

Four additional franchised travel centers are expected to open by the end of 2022 in California, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“As part of its commitment to improve the guest experience, TA also announced the completion of over 50 site refreshments with improvements that include the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage and repaved parking lots,” according to the news release.

To view sites that have been renovated, updated or remodeled, click here.

In September, TA announced an initiative to expand its support of professional drivers’ health and well-being through a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.

The collaboration will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants starting Nov. 1 and will identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in travel stores, according to TA officials.

“We are listening to our guests’ feedback and are pleased to offer what they are looking for – a welcoming and engaging travel center experience- through newly built and refreshed locations,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “As we continue growing to serve more travelers, we are enhancing their experience by expanding food offerings, supporting guest health and continuing to update and upgrade our sites.”