TRPA awards $11M in transportation grants at Lake Tahoe

By The Associated Press -
The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency announced on Monday, Sept. 27, a series of grants designed to help the area recover from the recent Caldor wildfire, among other improvements. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
RENO, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has awarded $11 million in transportation grants at Lake Tahoe to reduce traffic congestion, provide free transit and expand bike and hiking trails around the mountain lake.

The agency announced on Monday, Sept. 27, that the improvements will help the region recover from the Caldor Fire, combat the loss of lake clarity and provide added resiliency in the fight against climate change.

The biggest grants are $3.7 million to help build new parking and trail extensions along State Route 28 between Sand Harbor and Incline Village and $3 million to complete the final phase of the State Route 89 roundabouts and Fanny Bridge replacement in Tahoe City, California.

Others include nearly $2.5 million at South Lake Tahoe, California to extend sidewalks, bike lanes and transit stops near Ski Run Boulevard and the Heavenly Ski Resort.

There’s also money for El Dorado County to replace a specialized truck used to clean roads and filter stormwater and hazardous runoff that will help in wildfire recovery, and $1 million to extend free bus travel that the Tahoe Transportation District launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Tahoe Greenway project gets $500,00 to replace a washed out bridge with a new bike-pedestrian bridge over the Upper Truckee River.

The Associated Press
