Truck driver accused of stealing his own load of chicken

SUMTER, S.C. — A truck driver has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he failed to deliver 41,000 pounds of chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 55, was hired by Pilgrim’s Pride to deliver the chicken but instead began selling it.

Investigators said they believe Thomas was in the process of selling more when deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop on Nov. 25.

After Thomas gave consent for officers to search the rig, they found pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken that were confirmed to be stolen from Pilgrim’s Pride.

Thomas was arrested with approximately seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken weighing 8,000 pounds.

Police said they believe Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds of chicken.

He is being charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.