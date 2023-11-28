Incognia partners with Mudflap

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Location identity solutions firm Incognia is announcing a new partnership with Mudflap, a mobile payments provider and fuel discount network for the trucking industry.

According to a news release, Mudflap is leveraging Incognia’s real-time fraud prevention technology to detect behavioral anomalies and ensure security across its mobile payments solutions.

“Smaller trucking companies deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing their payment platform has top-notch security in place,” said Sharon Yapp, co-founder and head of product at Mudflap. “As the merchant of record for transactions, driver payment collections, and reconciliation with merchant partners, ensuring user authentication and security is a top priority of ours. We seek to partner with market innovators, like Incognia, that understand the nuances of our business so we can optimize customer acquisition and keep loyal customers safe.”

Incognia is used by global companies across industries, including food delivery, peer-to-peer marketplaces and financial services. By harnessing the potential of precise location data and device intelligence, Incognia ensures user verification and protects against unauthorized transactions, securing consumer internet businesses against fraud, the news release noted.

“Incognia is helping the mobile payment industry prevent misuse and maintain intuitive user experiences that promote customer satisfaction,” said Zuul Yakub, senior vice president of customer success at Incognia. “We are proud to support the Mudflap mobile app with frictionless user and transaction verification so that they can make the most of every touchpoint with new and existing customers. As a new member of the Incognia leadership team, I’m inspired by the value Incognia’s innovative location-based approach is delivering to the market.”