Fleet Advantage announces charitable donations to help kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As people and organizations all around the world give back to their local communities throughout the holiday season, Fleet Advantage, which specializes in fleet financing, fleet data analytics, fleet management services and life cycle cost management, is announcing a series of donations and volunteer efforts through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation (KATC) to support 4KIDS of South Florida and Junior Achievement of South Florida.

In the spirit of today’s GivingTuesday (#GivingTuesday), Nov. 28, KATC made a substantial donation to 4KIDS, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing homes and support for foster children, a news release stated.

This donation also includes funds toward toys for 4KIDS’ Gift of Hope Toy Store and will have double the impact, as all donations received will be matched thanks to a group of 4KIDS friends.

Prior to the donations with 4KIDS, Fleet Advantage associates also contributed their time by assembling gingerbread house kits on Nov. 20 as part of 4KIDS’ annual Gingerbread House Building Contest.

On Dec. 12, another group of Fleet Advantage associates will assist foster and adoptive parents in shopping for free toys at the Gift of Hope Toy Store.

The foundation is also collaborating with Junior Achievement of South Florida, an organization that educates students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness.

“KATC plans to make another significant donation with a check presentation scheduled for Dec. 13, and this will solidify its role as the non-profit’s South Palm Beach County Financial Literacy Sponsor,” according to the news release. “This sponsorship will help address the critical need for financial education in the region and the donation will facilitate the expansion of Junior Achievement of South Florida’s BizTown and Finance Park programs to public, private and charter schools in South Palm Beach County.”

With active support in these programs from elementary, middle and high schools, Fleet Advantage’s support through KATC will allow Junior Achievement to overcome barriers such as transportation and per-student funding, ensuring that hundreds of students in the community receive vital financial literacy education and workforce readiness skills.

“After donating to and volunteering with 4KIDS and Junior Achievement of South Florida in the past, we are thrilled to support these two impactful organizations once again,” said Brian Holland, President and CEO of Fleet Advantage and director and treasurer of KATC. “These organizations align with our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of children and contribute to their education and well-being. We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and through these partnerships, we aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.”

Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation has made several donations this calendar year to various organizations, forming partnerships with 17 new entities and donating more than $200,000 in 2023 alone. For more information on the foundation and the organizations worked with, click here.