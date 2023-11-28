Wisconsin celebrates Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Monday, Nov. 27, as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin to remind motorists to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.

In partnership with the Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA), the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) urges drivers to slow down and be alert on Wisconsin roads this winter, a news release stated.

“Wisconsin’s snowplow drivers work long hours in tough conditions to keep roads clear and safe every winter season,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We applaud them for their dedication to safety and service, and also ask that drivers do their part to keep our roadways safe. Eliminate distractions when driving, always give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoid travel during major storms.”

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin has maintained a partnership with the state’s 72 county highway departments. During the winter, county highway workers help keep interstate, U.S. and state highways safe by providing snow plowing, salting and liquid brine applications.

WisDOT works with Wisconsin counties year-round to establish best practices and test new tools for safety and efficiency.

“Wisconsin winter weather can wreak havoc on travel plans,” WCHA Executive Director Patrick Vander Sanden said. “Snowplow drivers take their work very seriously including overnight, weekends and holidays so that we can all continue to get to work, school and all the places we need to be. Please be attentive and patient whenever driving in the winter and give plows room to work – it’s the best way to say thank you.”

Wisconsin allows flashing green warning lights on county or municipal maintenance vehicles — in addition to red or amber lights.

The green warning lights are meant to increase safety, enhance driver awareness and improve visibility of maintenance vehicles.