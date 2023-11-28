Average US diesel prices continue downward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel fuel prices are continuing their slow decline.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. sat at $4.146 on Nov. 17. That’s down from $4.209 on Nov. 20 and $4.294 on Nov. 13.

Prices are down in all areas of the country, including California, which always has the highest fuel costs due to stricter regulations.

There, the average price still sits well above $5, however. As of Nov. 27, the average price for diesel in the Golden State sat at $5.579 per gallon, down from $5.640 on Nov. 20 and $5.699 on Nov. 13.

The lowest prices in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.793 per gallon on average.

What’s driving these lower prices? A weakness in oil prices, which have fallen by more than $15 a barrel, or nearly 20%, since early September.

Additionally, demand for fuel has been weak in China and parts of Europe, while production has been strong in Brazil, Canada and the United States.