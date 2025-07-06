TheTrucker.com
Truck driver dead in Indiana crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
A truck driver is dead after a crash on I-70. (Courtesy of INDOT)
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking into a deadly crash in Indiana involving a semi truck on Friday.
Television station WRTV reported that Indiana State Police is investigating the incident on 1-70 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Friday.

At around 4:45 p.m., ISP received several calls about a crash on 1-70 westbound near the 83-mile marker, according to the report.

ISP said the callers reported a semi had lost an entire load in the roadway, and the driver was unresponsive.

When Troopers and other first responders arrived at the scene, they located the driver of the semi, who was unconscious and not breathing. The driver, identified as a man, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP said none of the occupants in the passenger vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

