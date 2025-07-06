Truck driver dead in Indiana crash

At around 4:45 p.m., ISP received several calls about a crash on 1-70 westbound near the 83-mile marker, according to the report.
ISP said the callers reported a semi had lost an entire load in the roadway, and the driver was unresponsive.
When Troopers and other first responders arrived at the scene, they located the driver of the semi, who was unconscious and not breathing. The driver, identified as a man, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
ISP said none of the occupants in the passenger vehicle suffered serious injuries.
