Truck driver sentenced more than 17 years for transporting minor for sex purposes

ABERDEEN, Miss. — A South Carolina man was sentenced on Aug. 7 to more than 17 years in prison for transporting a minor from North Carolina to Louisiana and through Mississippi with the intent for the minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Court documents show that Randy Taylor, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina, solicited a minor online to engage in sexual activity with him. Taylor picked up the 12-year-old outside her home in his 18-wheeler and took the child to Louisiana, where he recorded a sexual interaction between the two.

According to a report by FOX10 news, on Oct. 2, 2024, the FBI and local authorities responded to a tip that the two were in the Vaiden, Mississippi, area. The minor was found in the cab of Taylor’s truck at the 35/55 truck stop in Vaiden; Taylor was taken into custody and booked into Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Taylor to 210 months followed by 10 years of supervised release.

“Thank God this child’s life was saved and her victimization ended. We certainly appreciate the cooperation and teamwork from the FBI and everyone involved. We do not tolerate child sex predators operating in Carroll County. We remain committed to protecting children from predators. Parents should be more vigilant than ever concerning their children’s online activities. Unfortunately, these types of cases don’t always end this well,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.

“This defendant earned every year of this sentence when he transported a 12-year-old child across state lines and sexually assaulted her,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.