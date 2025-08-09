Rig crashes into New Hampshire’s Winnipesaukee River, driver killed

TILTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer who died in a crash on Interstate 93 on Friday, Aug. 8, as Benjamin Willson, 48, of Granby, Vermont.

According to a social media post by the state police, at 1:52 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, dispatch received a report of a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 57 on southbound I-93.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a black 2025 Western Star tractor and a blue 2017 Manac trailer in the Winnipesaukee River.

Officials say the preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the rig had, for reasons that remain under investigation, failed to negotiate a curve in the road, broke through the center median guardrail, traveled through the median and the embankment and across the railroad tracks, where the tractor-trailer came to a final rest on its side in theriver.

New Hampshire State Troopers were assisted by the Tilton-Northfield Fire District, the Tilton Police Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All aspects of this crash are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Conor Davis at [email protected].