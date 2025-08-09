TheTrucker.com
Truck driver cited, placed OOS by CHP for ‘criminal’ zip-tie repair

By Linda Garner-Bunch
The California Highway Patrol placed a driver and truck out of service after discovering multiple safety violations, including repairing one of multiple failed brakes with zip ties. (Courtesy: CHP-Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility via Facebook)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A truck driver was cited and his vehicle placed out of service for attempting to repair his brakes using plastic zip ties, according to an Aug. 4 Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)-Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

According to the post, the shoddy repair job was only one of multiple violations.

“Uhhh, no … just no. And this was one of multiple brakes that were not operating. Obviously, this is a big no-no,” the post read. “Not only was this a criminal violation, but you have to consider the liability associated with this type of intentional neglect.”

The CHP shared a blunt message to drivers: “Don’t take these risks! Repair it right the first time!”

Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.

Linda Garner-Bunch
