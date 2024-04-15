TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver severely burned after trailer full of frozen turkeys explodes

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck driver severely burned after trailer full of frozen turkeys explodes
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck driver severely burned after trailer full of frozen turkeys explodes
The truck driver hauling this trailer full of frozen turkeys has been hospitalized after the trailer exploded during a crash on Monday, April 15, 2024, in North Carolina. (Courtesy: WRAL)

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A truck driver has been hospitalized with severe burns and other injuries after their trailer exploded during a crash on Monday, April 15, along Highway 13 and Lee Allen Pope Lane in North Carolina.

According to the Spivey Corner Fire Department, the trailer was full of frozen turkeys.

Authorities said the trailer’s back wheels caught fire, which caused an explosion.

The truck belongs to M&M Transportation out of Fisher, West Virginia.

Further details about the incident weren’t released.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE