Truck driver severely burned after trailer full of frozen turkeys explodes

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A truck driver has been hospitalized with severe burns and other injuries after their trailer exploded during a crash on Monday, April 15, along Highway 13 and Lee Allen Pope Lane in North Carolina.
According to the Spivey Corner Fire Department, the trailer was full of frozen turkeys.
Authorities said the trailer’s back wheels caught fire, which caused an explosion.
The truck belongs to M&M Transportation out of Fisher, West Virginia.
Further details about the incident weren’t released.
