Truck driver takes his own life during Minnesota traffic stop

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
282
Red and Blue Lights
According to the Rochester, Minnesota, Police Department, troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to detain a semi-truck driver for failing to produce identification during an inspection stop Wednesday, May 5.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — After a semi-truck vehicle inspection lasting about an hour and 45 minutes in Minnesota, the driver of the vehicle took two self-inflicted gunshots to the head. The driver was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Commercial Vehicle unit stopped the semi-truck for an inspection at Rochester’s Miracle Mile shopping center parking lot around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5. At about 8:30 a.m., troopers attempted to detain the driver for failing to produce identification.

The inspection took place during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck, an initiative during which law enforcement steps up inspections of commercial motor vehicles. It is not clear whether this particular inspection was related to the road check.

Audio from a 911 call placed after the gunshots was released on local media outlets.

“He just shot himself, he just shot himself,” said one caller. “Get medical coming, get medical coming.”

“He looks like he’s slumped over,” another caller said.

“Can you see inside the cab at all through a freeway camera?” one caller asked dispatch.

“There’s signs in the way for that,” dispatch responded.

The Rochester Police Department said no troopers fired their weapons or were injured. The troopers conducting the inspection are currently on paid administrative leave.

An investigation is now underway by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Rochester Police Department. The BCA and Minnesota State Patrol were contacted for more information but did not respond to comment requests.

Anyone in crisis or who needs help is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. The Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR