Truck driving trainee shot, killed while on the job in Oklahoma

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. — A truck driver trainee was killed on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Garvin County, Oklahoma, in a shootout between a sheriff’s deputy and a fleeing suspect.

According to authorities, Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Kameron Jenkins along Interstate 35, but Jenkins refused to pull over. Steadman then conducted a tactical vehicle maneuver, causing Jenkins’ vehicle to stop facing the patrol car.

A short time later, Jenkins allegedly fired a gun, striking Steadman in the chin. Authorities said several shots were fired by Jenkins and the deputy, with one of the bullets striking Gwaun Frierson, who was in the passenger seat of a dump truck traveling north on I-35.

Police haven’t said which gun fired the bullet that killed Frierson. After the shooting, Jenkins fled the scene and is still on the run.

The driver of the dump truck, Julion Diaz, wasn’t injured.

Frierson worked for Pioneer Transport.

In a statement, the company said that the event “deeply saddens us. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation of the crime scene. We are withholding the name of our employee pending notification to their family by authorities.”

The injured deputy was transported via helicopter and is expected to make a full recovery.