Trucker shot, killed by police, along with co-driver he shot, identified

CHILLICOTHE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials have released more information about the Friday, Sept. 23, shooting incident that left one truck driver dead and another likely paralyzed.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said that the truck’s co-driver, identified as Federico Alvarenga, Jr., 31, was shot by driver Darian Patrick Fisher, 41, of Irving, Texas, after some type of altercation in the truck’s cab.

Buesing didn’t elaborate on the motive for the shooting.

Police say Alvarenga called 911 at just before 7 a.m. saying that he had been shot by Fisher. Alvarenga reported that the 18-wheeler was traveling south on U.S. 287 just east of Quanah, Texas, when the incident occurred.

Shortly after, Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18-wheeler, which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287. Fisher continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles, police said.

The big rig stopped a short time later, and Fisher exited and fired a gun several times at members of law enforcement. A shootout ensued, and Fisher was killed by police.

Buesing said that Alvarenga is likely paralyzed from his injuries. He is recovering at an Oklahoma City hospital.