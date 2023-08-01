Trucker arrested in Texas after 2 stolen pickups found inside trailer

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver has been arrested after Texas authorities found two stolen pickup trucks inside their trailer.
According to a Twitter posting from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Southeast Division, a trooper certified in commercial vehicle enforcement recovered the stolen vehicles, both of which appeared to be brand new models, during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 29, along U.S. 59 in Fort Bend County.
The driver, who wasn’t named, has been charged with two third degree felonies, according to DPS officials.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.