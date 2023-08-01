TheTrucker.com
Trucker arrested in Texas after 2 stolen pickups found inside trailer

By The Trucker News Staff
The pickup shown inside this big rig trailer is one of two stolen vehicles that Texas authorities say were recovered during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Division)
This GMC pickup is one of two stolen vehicles that Texas authorities say were recovered from a big rig trailer during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Division)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver has been arrested after Texas authorities found two stolen pickup trucks inside their trailer.

According to a Twitter posting from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Southeast Division, a trooper certified in commercial vehicle enforcement recovered the stolen vehicles, both of which appeared to be brand new models, during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 29, along U.S. 59 in Fort Bend County.

The driver, who wasn’t named, has been charged with two third degree felonies, according to DPS officials.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

