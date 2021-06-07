Trucker dies during surgery for injuries suffered in June 4 crash on Indiana toll road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Arizona truck driver who was critically injured in a June 4 wreck on Interstate 80/90 Toll Road near Howe, Indiana, died while undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to a report from ISP, Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer westbound on the toll road Friday afternoon when he approached traffic that was stopped or slowed because of road construction. Lohman allegedly failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a 2021 International truck driven by Ben M. Tehrani, 37, of Brentwood, California. A third vehicle, a white 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Elvis Maksuti, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, was also struck during the collision.

Arriving at the scene shortly after 5 p.m., ISP troopers found the three commercial vehicles with heavy damage and debris strewn across the westbound lanes of the interstate; all westbound traffic was blocked.

Both of Lohman’s legs were severed, and he sustained a severe head injury. Troopers applied tourniquets to both of Lohman’s legs in order to control bleeding prior to emergency medical personnel arriving. Lohman was flown from the scene by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for critical care, where he later died during surgery.

Lohman’s 12 year old son, who was a passenger in the tractor-trailer, suffered minor injury. He was transported by ambulance to Parkview hospital in LaGrange for medical evaluation. He was later released from the hospital and transported Fort Wayne, where he has been reunited with his mother.

Tehrani sustained minor injury to his neck; he was also transported by ambulance to Parkview in LaGrange for evaluation. Maksuti was not injured, according to ISP.

Lohman was not wearing his seatbelt, but his passenger and the other drivers were all properly restrained. All notifications to the Lohman family have been made.

ISP reports that further investigation of the accident revealed that a primary cause of the crash was distracted driving due to cellphone usage. The crash remains under investigation by an ISP Crash Reconstruction Team. Once the crash investigation is complete, the full report will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review and determination of any charges to be filed.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Parkview EMS, Howe Fire Department, Parkview Samaritan, Indiana Toll Road Maintenance personnel, Grate’s Wrecker Service and several good Samaritans who stopped to help.