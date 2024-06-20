Trucker, in US illegally, to face only misdemeanor charges after fatal Colorado wreck

DENVER — A tractor-trailer driver who allegedly caused a fatality accident along U.S. 285 on June 11 in Colorado faces four misdemeanor charges after a June 18 court appearance.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, was in the United States illegally at the time of the wreck and had already been deported back to Mexico more than a dozen times, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said.

Initially, he was arrested for vehicular homicide, a felony; however, the district attorney’s office said it is not pursuing more serious charges against Cruz-Mendoza based on the evidence they have at this time.

Prosecutors could file more charges after the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) finishes its investigation.

His June 18 charges — all misdemeanors — include: One count of careless driving resulting in death

Three counts of careless driving resulting in injury Cruz-Mendoza is being held on a $50,000 bond.

ICE officials said he was arrested and deported 16 times, beginning in 2002. He was also charged for driving a big rig without a commercial driver’s license.

Police say Cruz-Mendoza drove his southbound 18-wheeler off the edge of the road on June 11, causing it to roll onto its side and dump a load of pipes and angle iron onto five vehicles. According to the CSP, speed was a likely factor in the accident.

One person died at the scene, while another was seriously injured, the CSP reported.

Cruz-Mendoza told police he lost his brakes before the crash, but troopers noted skip skid marks on the road before the crash site, police said.

Mendoza was driving for a company called Monique Trucking LLC at the time of the crash.

He was arrested two days after the crash.

Monique Trucking officials have not commented on the issue. Investigators reported that the trucking company has a history of ELD violations and hiring unlicensed drivers