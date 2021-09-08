Trucker killed after crashing into Indiana weigh station

Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident at a weight station on Interstate 74 at mile marker 171.

According to ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles’ Twitter account, the driver left the roadway just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and crashed through a scale house at the West Harrison weigh station. The scale house was completely destroyed in the accident.

There were no employees inside at the time, and there were no other injuries, Wheeles wrote in a Twitter post.

ISP have not said yet what caused the crash, noting that “more information will be forthcoming.”