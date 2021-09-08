FMCSA declares Massachusetts truck driver an imminent hazard

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared a Massachusetts-licensed commercial driver to be an imminent hazard to public safety and has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle (CMV) in interstate commerce, according to an FMCSA news release.

William Edward Dearth, Jr. was served the federal order on Sept. 3.

This marks the fifth time this year that the FMCSA has issued such an order.

The news release said that on Aug. 25, 2021, Dearth, a commercial driver’s license (CDL) holder, was operating a tractor-trailer on Vermont Route 108 in Lamoille County when his vehicle left the roadway and collided into a telephone pole.

Abandoning his vehicle, Dearth left the scene of the crash on foot but was later found by a Vermont State Police K-9 unit and taken into custody.

A preliminary breathalyzer test conducted on Dearth showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.217. Approximately one hour later, two additional breathalyzer tests, taken within five minutes of each other, resulted in a BAC of 0.20, and 0.197, respectively.

Possessing an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL) is a violation of federal safety regulations.

During the subsequent inspection of Dearth’s truck, Vermont State Police officers discovered an open can of beer in the driver’s cup holder, multiple empty beer cans in the trash, and nearly a case of unopened beer elsewhere in the cab.

Dearth has been charged by Vermont State law enforcement with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and negligent operation.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Dearth’s ” … blatant disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and motoring public if not discontinued immediately.”

If he doesn’t comply with the federal order, he could be fined up to $1,951 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties, according to the FMCSA news release.

Additionally, Dearth can’t operate a commercial motor vehicle until he successfully completes a substance abuse program.