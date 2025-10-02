Trucker trapped, uninjured in overturned rig carrying milk

DUNLAP, Tenn. — First responders in Tennessee had to deal with a little spilled milk on Wednesday.

Firefighters in Dunlap were dispatched to a semi truck accident on Hwy 111 northbound just up from the East Valley Road exit, according to a Facebook post made by the agency.

The truck, which was a pulling a refrigerated box trailer, was off the road on its side with the driver still inside the cab.

DFD said the driver was not injured but could not exit the cab. That is when firefighters used a reciprocating saw to remove the sun shade spoiler then the windshield so the driver could extricate himself.

He was transported by Puckett EMS to Erlanger Sequatchie ER to be checked out, according to the Facebook post.

The trailer did have a leak of milk from the trailer which was monitored by Emergency Management officials.