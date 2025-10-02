Oklahoma law enforcement conducts immigration operation on Interstate 40

Last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted a special emphasis operation on Interstate 40 in Beckham County.

“The goal of the emphasis was to disrupt criminal activity and threats to public safety along the Interstate in far western Oklahoma,” a media release stated.

Authorities used enhanced, vigorous traffic enforcement and commercial motor vehicle enforcement, the release added.

“The main goal of the emphasis was to locate and identify commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers in violation of immigration laws,” OSP stated.

As a result of the enforcement, more than 500 contacts were made, and approximately 25% of those were detained for immigration violations.

Approximately 120 arrests were made, with the majority of those being Commercial Motor Vehicle drivers.

“These efforts are resulting in a safer interstate system through Oklahoma, getting illegal drivers and trucks off our roadways, preventing crashes and other dangerous violations in our state,” OSP stated. “OHP stands firm in our commitment to the public safety of Oklahomans and uses all available resources in enforcing laws to complete that mission.”