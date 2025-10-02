Joint operation between Wyoming, Colorado leads to multiple arrests

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two states collaborated on an operation to enforce traffic laws among motor carriers earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), in tandem with Colorado State Patrol, worked a commercial carrier traffic operation known as a Mobile Enforcement and Education Team (MEET) Detail on the Wyoming/Colorado border.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued a media release outlining the scope of the operation.

“The MEET detail consisted of multiple checkpoints where troopers and mobile inspectors ensured commercial carriers were following state and federal regulations,” the release stated.

The operation took place south of Laramie on US 287. Troopers and inspection teams put out signs on the road that inform commercial vehicles they must pull over for inspections. Vehicles that pass the area without attempting to stop are then pulled over by troopers who then bring the vehicle back for inspection.

During the operation, authorities say a white box truck was southbound on US 287, and drove by the southbound inspection area without stopping. The vehicle was pulled over by a trooper before being brought back to the inspection checkpoint.

“While being inspected, troopers discovered the driver had been in violation of the English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements on September 13 in Colorado and put Out of Service,” the release stated. “The driver was arrested on repeat violations for violating Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulation, English Language Proficiency and the box truck was towed.”

Over the course of the operation, the mobile enforcement teams inspected 82 commercial vehicles, “ensuring the vehicles were in compliance with federal safety regulations, and ensuring the drivers were operating legally.”

The inspections led to a total of 16 drivers and 24 vehicles being put Out of Service, along with four arrests and one marijuana citation. WHP troopers arrested three commercial vehicle drivers, all pertaining to repeat offenses. Two arrests were for repeated offenses of driving without a CDL license, and one aforementioned arrest for repeated violations of English Language Proficiency (ELP). Colorado State Patrol had one arrest related to a state-wide warrant.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol takes commercial vehicle safety very seriously,” the release stated. “Various driver violations, including ELP and driving without a CDL license, and vehicle violations (brakes, overweight, etc.) can lead to a driver or a vehicle being put Out of Service — meaning the driver can no longer operate the vehicle. Being put Out of Service is done to ensure the safety of everyone using our roadways, regular and commercial drivers alike. When a driver is found to be operating while not complying with critical FMCSA regulations along with repeat violations like ELP, the driver may be arrested.”