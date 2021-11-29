Trucker with history of heart problems crashes through store, dies

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lukin Police Department is investigating after the driver of an 18-wheeler crashed through the local AutoZone parts store on Timberland Drive.

Police said the accident, which killed 62-year-old truck driver Brian Golliday, happened at around 4:25 a.m. when the southbound big rig left the road at the Tulane intersection for an unknown reason.

Golliday’s family told Lufkin police officers that he had a history of heart problems.

The rig then traveled several hundred yards before entering and exiting the AutoZone building, finally coming to rest in a Kiwanis Park tree line behind a neighboring office building.

“When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that the driver was deceased,” a news release stated. “Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to extricate him from the cab.”

The truck tore down power lines after leaving the road. Initially, 900 homes were without power. Two vehicles in the AutoZone parking lot were also damaged in the accident.