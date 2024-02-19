Truckers rally for Trump, promising boycott of NYC deliveries after court ruling

CHICAGO — A truck driver known on X — formerly Twitter — as “Chicago1Ray” is warning New York City residents to “start stocking up” on supplies after he called on fellow drivers to refuse deliveries there to protest a recent court ruling against former President Donald Trump.

“There’s millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us … leave Trump TF alone,” he wrote.

He signs the posting with the hashtag #TruckersForTrump.

It’s unclear just how many drivers will participate in the boycott.

On Feb. 16, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, his two sons, Trump Organization associates and Trump properties were liable for tens of millions of dollars. While the former president, along with his companies and his trust — was ordered to pay more than $350 million plus interest, his sons were also ordered to pay roughly $4 million.

Chicago Ray is not the only one who has spoken out in support of Trump and opposition to the civil fraud ruling.

Elena Cardone, the wife of wealthy real estate investor Grant Cardone, created a GoFundMe page called “Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.” Her husband explained on X that “100% of funds will be forwarded to the Trump organization for his defense of this “ridiculous judgment.”

X user Paul A Szypula wrote under the #TruckersForTrump hashtag: “This truck stop is usually full before a Monday. But last night it was empty. Truckers and their employers have pledged to not deliver to NYC this week following Judge Engoron’s abuse of President Trump. NYC did a very bad thing.”