Trucking company owner sentenced for cocaine, marijuana distribution

LAFAYETTE, La. – A New Iberia, Louisiana, man has been sentenced to 70 months in a federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.

According to a news release from acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Rusty Ross Honore, 42, was also ordered on Nov. 17 to pay a $10,000 fine.

Honore pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021, to one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana. At that hearing, Honore admitted that he conspired with two other individuals “to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in the Western District of Louisiana,” the news release stated.

“Law enforcement agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) had information to believe that Honore was distributing cocaine in the Lafayette area,” according to the news release.

“In March 2020, they began an investigation into his drug trafficking activities. Through the investigation of law enforcement agents, including the use of surveillance and other investigative techniques, agents found that Honore and his co-conspirators possessed and distributed approximately 207 pounds of marijuana and 2 kilograms of cocaine.”

Honore has a previous federal felony conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana from 2006. He was released from prison in 2012 and his period of supervised release ended in 2014.