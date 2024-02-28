Trucking’s charitable arm receives $3.7M boost

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) has announced that 37 companies and individuals have made substantial financial commitments to strengthen the trucking industry’s charitable arm.

“These donations will help to extend the reach and longevity of the foundation and ensure its mission becomes a reality,” a news release stated.

The 37 members comprise the TCF Founders Club, a special class of donors who each have agreed to make a $100,000 contribution over 10 years.

“The TCF Founders Club Members are true heroes. They epitomize the character of what makes the American Trucking Associations members so special. Their servant attitude and spirit are on display every day on every highway and byway in America as they deliver the needs and wants to every corner of this great land,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “TCF is grateful for their generosity and caring. They have and will continue to make a difference.”

The Trucking Cares Foundation focuses on several core areas tied to trucking, including: humanitarian initiatives, disaster relief, eradicating human trafficking, workforce development, strengthening the industry’s relationships with law enforcement, military and veterans’ organizations, as well as safety and research opportunities,

“We are deeply grateful to all our Founders Club members for their dedication to the Trucking Cares Foundation and for giving back to their communities. Trucking is a close-knit family, and these selfless acts of kindness reflect the philanthropic, caring spirit that makes our industry so special,” said John Lynch, president of the Trucking Cares Foundation. “The indispensable role trucking plays remains as vital today as ever. We serve virtually every corner of our country, and when disasters strike, members of our industry are among the first on the scene to deliver humanitarian relief. These generous contributions will allow TCF to continue amplifying the profound difference trucking makes in communities nationwide and respond quickly when the need arises.”

The complete list of TCF Founders Club members is below.

ACT-1 ArcBest Cari Beth Baylor, in honor of Beth and Bob Baylor Bridgestone Commercial Solutions Kevin Burch, former ATA Chair Covenant Transport Crete Carriers, in memory of former ATA Chair Duane Acklie CRST Cummins Inc. Daseke Inc. Estes Express Lines Excargo Services FedEx Great West Casualty Company Groendyke Transport Inc. Randy Guillot, former ATA Chair, & Renee Guillot Tommy Hodge, former ATA Chair and Dean Hodges IMC J&M Tank Lines Jim Burg Trucking LaunchIt Public Relations Dave Manning, former ATA chair and Betsy Manning Greg & Val Owen, in memory of Josh Owen Barry Pottle, former ATA chair and Suzanne Pottle Pilot Flying J John R. Pope, in memory of Tony A. Pope PrePass Safety Alliance Roehl Transport Ruan Foundation Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary Southeastern Freight Lines TrueNorth UPS Veriha Trucking Inc. Werner Enterprises Shorty Whittington, former ATA chair and Ro Whittington Yellow

In 2023, TCF made more than $130,000 in donations to a wide variety of causes, including:

$25,000 to Virginia Task Force-1, one of the world’s leading disaster response resources. These first responders were among the first rescuers to reach earthquake victims in Turkey.

$25,000 to Voices for Awareness, a national organization committed to raising the alarm about the dangers of deadly fentanyl and saving lives.

$25,000 to Truckers Against Trafficking, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking.

$25,000 to the Center for Employment Training, an organization that provides education and hands-on training to individuals seeking employment in high-demand fields.

$20,000 to South Dallas Driving Academy, a non-profit that provides free driver education courses to low-income teens and young adults.

$5,000 to help purchase car seats for parents and guardians in Tennessee who are unable to afford them.

$5,000 to support the Dell Children’s Foundation, a charity that helps to ensure that no child is ever turned away from receiving the world-class medical care provided by Dell Children’s Medical Center.