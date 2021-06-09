US Border Patrol arrests more than 160 during alleged human smuggling attempts Memorial Day weekend

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
147
Tanker Truck at Checkpoint
During the Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Laredo, Texas, sector, stopped two alleged human smuggling attempts by drivers of commercial vehicles. The first occurred May 28, when agents found more than 50 people hidden inside a tanker trailer. (Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Texas — Over a 24-hour period during Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Laredo sector apprehended more than 160 undocumented individuals during two separate alleged human smuggling attempts.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

The first incident was after midnight on Friday, May 28, when a tractor hauling a tanker trailer approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. 83. During primary inspection, a service K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and agents referred it to secondary inspection. There, a nonintrusive scan revealed more than 50 people hidden inside the tanker. All were Mexican nationals, and were determined to be in the U.S. illegally. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the hidden passengers were taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

The second incident took place the next morning, when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint on Interstate 35. During the immigration inspection, a service K-9 alerted an agent, and the driver was referred for a secondary inspection.

Instead, the driver disregarded the agent’s instructions and drove north on I-35. Border Patrol agents stopped the vehicle near mile marker 31 on I-35 and discovered more than 100 people hidden inside the trailer; the individuals were from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. The driver, a U.S. citizen, along with the concealed individuals, were placed under arrest pending further investigation.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR