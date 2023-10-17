US diesel prices continue to fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are continuing their downward trend.
According to the Energy Information Administration, as of Oct. 16, the price sat at $4.444 across the nation.
That’s down from $4.498 on Oct. 9 and $4.593 on Oct. 2.
Even California, which always has the highest prices due to strict regulations, has seen declines in recent weeks — from $6.269 on Oct. 2 to $6.178 on Oct. 9 and $6.119 on Oct. 16.
The lowest prices in the nation are along the Gulf Coast, where a gallon of diesel fuel, on average, costs $4.114 per gallon.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.