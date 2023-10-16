TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver survives after rig obliterated in North Carolina crash

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this semi survived without injuries in a Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 wreck along Interstate 77 in North Carolina. (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wreck involving two big rigs left one completely destroyed on Monday, Oct. 16, along Interstate 77 northbound just north of exit 25 near Charlotte.

According to a Twitter post by the Huntersville, North Carolina, Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

A cause for the crash has not been released.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

