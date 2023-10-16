Driver survives after rig obliterated in North Carolina crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wreck involving two big rigs left one completely destroyed on Monday, Oct. 16, along Interstate 77 northbound just north of exit 25 near Charlotte.
According to a Twitter post by the Huntersville, North Carolina, Fire Department, no injuries were reported.
A cause for the crash has not been released.
*CRASH* Huntersville, Cornelius Fire & @MecklenburgEMS are clearing from a tractor trailer crash, I77 NB just North of Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road). Expect delays in the area as cleanup commences. Thankfully (and luckily) NO injuries. Use caution in the area. #I77 #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/0iYSRhdc5r
— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 16, 2023
