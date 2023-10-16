USDOT gives $24M for regional infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is doling out $24 million in funding for new regional infrastructure projects.
According to a news release, the money is part of the Regional Infrastructure Accelerators program, which helps clear barriers for credit-worthy projects by funding and encouraging best practices in project planning, studies and analysis, preliminary engineering and design.
“We are pleased to expand the Regional Infrastructure Accelerator program to 24 regions, helping communities build capacity and get much-needed transportation projects underway,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “DOT partners with these regions to help them secure financing and develop in-house expertise for innovative delivery of regionally significant projects.”
The selected Fiscal Year 2023 Regional Infrastructure Accelerator awardees are:
- California DOT (Sacramento, California) — $2 million.
- Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (Atlanta) — $1.75 million.
- Pacific Northwest Economic Region (Seattle) — $2 million.
- State of Louisiana Executive Office (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) — $2 million.
- Montgomery County Department of Transportation (Rockville, Maryland) — $2 million.
- Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) — $2 million.
- Centralina Council of Governments (Charlotte, North Carolina) — $1.75 million.
- City of Tampa (Tampa, Florida) — $1.75 million.
- San Diego Association of Governments* (San Diego, California) — $1.75 million.
- Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Seattle) — $1.75 million.
- Fresno Council of Governments* (Fresno, California) — $1.75 million.
- Bay Area Rapid Transit District (San Francisco) — $1.75 million.
- City of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) — $974,000.
- County of Bernalillo (Bernalillo, New Mexico) — $974,000.
