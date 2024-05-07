US diesel prices drop for 4th straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. for the fourth straight week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of May 6, the price sat at $3.894 per gallon, down from $3.947 on April 29 and $3.992 on April 22.

Prices are down across the U.S., even in California, which always has the highest costs due to strict regulations.

In the Golden State, drivers can still expect to pay well above $5 a gallon on average at $5.155. That’s down from $5.216 per gallon on April 29 and $5.244 on April 22, according to the EIA.

Along the East Coast, the average price for diesel has dipped below the $4 mark for the first time in several weeks. Drivers there are paying $3.966 per gallon on average, down from $4.025 on April 29 and $4.047 on April 22.

In the Midwest, the average price sits at $3.814 currently, while along the Gulf Coast, drivers are paying the lowest average price in the nation at $3.617 per gallon.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the price is at $3.785 as of May 6. That’s down from $3.787 on April 29 and $3.883 on April 22.

The EIA sees diesel fuel averaging $3.92 per gallon in the second quarter of 2024, $3.99 in the third quarter, $4.15 per gallon in the fourth quarter and $4.18 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released earlier this year.